Why your property tax bill may be higher (and what you can do about it)

AKRON, Ohio — With the start of 2024, property owners across Ohio can now challenge the value of their properties as reflected in their 2023 property taxes, which could have increased substantially thanks to robust and record-breaking real estate sales.

County appraisers in Ashland, Ashtabula, Geauga, Richland, Summit, and Wayne counties wrapped up their required and triennial property reappraisals and saw an average of more than 30% increases in residential property values.

"They're seeing anywhere from 5 to 45% increase in their value in Ashland County," County Auditor Cindy Funk said. "We are seeing things sell for double what we had them on for."

Now through the end of March, homeowners throughout the state can challenge that valuation by reaching out to their county auditor or fiscal office.

"So as soon as we opened up the opportunity to file value complaints, it has been busy," Summit County Fiscal Office Assistant Chief of Staff Mike Migden explained.

However, as Funk pointed out, in counties where a triennial update occurred (Ashland, Ashtabula, Summit and Wayne), it may be more difficult to challenge that valuation since it's determined solely on nearby sales.

"Part of the problem is when you complain about your value, we look at sales, and when sales are still high, that's difficult to challenge that," she said. "Now, if there's something wrong with your property, like a crack in the basement or something foundation-wise, and we don't know about it, then we're welcome to come out and look and make an adjustment."

While your property value may have increased substantially, local leaders are warning property owners not to fall for a common misconception.

"Just because your value went up 45% does not mean that your taxes are going to go up 45%," Funk explained. "I'll use myself as an example. My property value went up 43% and my taxes went up 15%. So just because the value went up that high does not mean that your taxes are going to go that high."

"There are tax reduction factors that are implemented that offset that value increase to adjust the tax rates accordingly," Migden added. "We're still only required on voted levies to collect the amount that was voted and approved."

In 2024, Cuyahoga, Erie, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Portage and Stark counties are slated to reevaluate their properties as well.

