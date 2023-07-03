Wickliffe family left in fear asking 'What's next?' after racial slur, crimes caught on camera

WICKLIFFE, Ohio — A Wickliffe man and his family are now in fear after a late-night crime on their property involving a racial slur. And it’s all caught on camera.

Anthony Peck, 57, who is Black, told us what happened isn’t some silly prank. He said it’s racial harassment that should have serious consequences.

“I’m very angry because I fear for the safety of my family now,” said Peck. “I’m sitting here thinking what’s next?”

Peck said his emotions stem from the early morning hours of June 18. First, two people banged on his back door while his family slept. By the time he woke up and checked the house, the people had run away. Then, Peck went downstairs when incident number two happened. It was much more serious, and it was recorded on his front doorbell camera.

RACIAL SLUR YELLED INTO DOORBELL CAM

Wickliffe police said a teenager from Mentor “admitted to going up the Peck residence,” yelling the N-word right into the camera, and running away.

“You’re in shock. What is that? You know?” said Peck.

News 5 is not revealing the suspects’ names because they are teenagers now facing low-level crimes.

Peck told us his family is rattled by the slur, especially his autistic son. “He likes to go outside in the backyard with the dog and spend time with the dog because I have a nice-sized backyard,” said Peck. “But now he doesn’t even want to go out and enjoy the yard.”

In the police report, it states the teen “yelled the racial slur because it was a word the three (people involved in the disturbance) use ‘more often than they probably should.’”

Peck told us he considers the incident a hate crime. “It makes it difficult on you mentally. It makes it difficult on you physically,” he said.

TEENS CHARGED WITH MISDEMEANORS

All of the teens are charged with criminal trespassing, and two of them with curfew violations, all misdemeanors.

Peck had a message for all of the teens. “We’re all human beings, and one day you’re going to figure that out,” he said. “One day, I hope you figure it out before you take your last breath.”

Police would not go on camera with News 5 but did say they examined what happened and felt it doesn’t qualify as a hate crime.

Peck chose to reach out to us because he’s so frustrated, not only with this racial harassment but with other race-related incidents he has experienced as a Black man. He hopes this is a wake-up call for unity in our neighborhoods.

