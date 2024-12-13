Will Taylor Swift be in Cleveland this weekend? Swifties sure hope so!

CLEVELAND — Northeast Ohio is buzzing about a possible visit from the queen of Pop. On Friday, fans celebrated Taylor Swift's 35th birthday with a party at Brewnuts to kick off a weekend some are already calling "Swiftmas."

"Cleveland loves Taylor Swift," said Lizzi Lucarell of Cleveland Heights. "It's just like a bunch of Swifties everywhere."

At Mahall's, DJ Hannah Hines is spinning T-Swift's biggest hits Friday night.

"It's really a community, and since so many people didn't get to go to the Eras tour it's really fun they can come together and experience hours and hours of Taylor Swift music," Hines said.

The party doesn't stop on Saturday—the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will host a Taylor Swift Holiday celebration from 10 to 5 p.m.

"You can exchange friendship bracelets, there's going to be Taylor Swift trivia for the Swifties, they're going to have all of their Taylor Swift artifacts out on display for your to tour through and then it's all going to end with a cool concert with the Ohio City Singers which is going to be out on the plaza," said Jen Brasdovich with Destination Cleveland.

For the "Swiftmas" grand finale, Swifties are speculating about seeing the pop star in person. "Why not come to this one? This is where Travis is from, so it makes sense," said Joanna Riffle of Ashland.

Some are heading to watch the Browns take on the Chiefs for the chance to see Taylor in person. "I know people who are going just in case Taylor is there just to see Taylor," Lucarell said.

Checking ticket prices on Ticketmaster and StubHub shows seats are still available at low prices, starting at $26. There are some higher prices available for a better view of the field or the suites, where Taylor would likely be.

After an Eras Tour stop snub, visiting the Land would definitely cure some "bad blood."

"I would be sad if she didn't come because she's been to a lot of other games. Come to Cleveland. See where your man is from," Riffle said.

"Taylor, I hope you come to Cleveland to support Travis, I love you," said Lucarell.