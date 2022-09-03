Willard Police Department investigating double homicide on Saturday morning

WILLARD, Ohio — Two people were found dead inside of a residence in Willard on Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post from Willard Police Department.

Officers responded to a call around 8:55 a.m. in the 1000 block of Myrtle Avenue, where they were alerted by family members of two dead people inside the residence, the release said.

Officers entered the home and discovered the bodies, the release said.

This is being handled as a homicide investigation.

A person of interest is being questioned by police.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.