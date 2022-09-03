Watch Now
Willard Police Department investigating double homicide on Saturday morning

Posted at 4:07 PM, Sep 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-03 16:22:03-04

WILLARD, Ohio — Two people were found dead inside of a residence in Willard on Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post from Willard Police Department.

Officers responded to a call around 8:55 a.m. in the 1000 block of Myrtle Avenue, where they were alerted by family members of two dead people inside the residence, the release said.

Officers entered the home and discovered the bodies, the release said.

This is being handled as a homicide investigation.

A person of interest is being questioned by police.

