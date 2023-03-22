Willoughby high school student facing felony charge for attacking hall monitor

Police arrested an 18-year-old student who attends South High School in Willoughby for allegedly attacking a staff member on Monday.

According to the Willoughby Police Department, the student has been charged with aggravated disorderly conduct, a fourth-degree misdemeanor and felonious assault, a second-degree felony.

Police said the Willoughby Fire Department responded to the school Monday for a 69-year-old staff member who was bleeding from the head. They learned that the staffer, a hall monitor, was pushed by a student at the entrance to the boy's restroom.

According to police, the school's resource officer viewed footage of the incident which identified the student.

The student "was one of several students being detained in the restroom for possibly being involved in smoking and or vaping. He violently pushed the hall monitor backwards so that he could leave the restroom," police said.

The hall monitor sustained a concussion and a laceration to his head in the assault, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police later located the student in the cafeteria and he was taken into custody without incident.

The student has a preliminary hearing in Willoughby Municipal Court scheduled for March 30.

