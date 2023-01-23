Willoughby woman charged for Eastlake hit-skip crash that left man dead

A 69-year-old Willoughby resident has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide for the death of bicyclist in a crash that happened last week, according to a news release from Eastlake Police.

According to police, the crash happened on Jan. 20 around 10 p.m. in the 37100 block of Lakeshore Boulevard in Eastlake. The bicyclist had been struck by a car heading in same direction but the car was no longer there when authorities arrived.

Firefighters responded to the scene and transported the man to Lake West Hospital and then to MetroHealth Medical Center.

Around an hour after the crash happened, an officer responding to another call came across a vehicle with heavy damage to its passenger side and initiated a traffic stop. The vehicle's driver appeared to have signs of impairment and was arrested for OVI.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead Monday morning around 11 a.m, police said. He was put on life support for organ donation. He was identified by police as Michael "Dylan" Minello.

The driver was subsequently charged with hit-skip, OVI, BAC and aggravated vehicular homicide and arraigned in Willoughby Municipal Court.

