Willowick mother sends teddy bear ornaments across country for good cause

WILLOWICK, Ohio — A Willowick mother has touched thousands of lives by sending love and a teddy bear hug to women and families grieving pregnancy and infant loss.

Elizabeth Michalski has sent thousands of teddy bear ornaments across the country and the world to support women and families who have experienced this kind of loss.

Michalski started her nonprofit "A Touch of Teddy" in 2023, named in honor of her first-born son, Theodore. After struggling with infertility, Michalski and her husband lost Theodore just shy of 22 weeks in 2018.

During the month of October, which is pregnancy and infant loss awareness month, "A Touch of Teddy" sends ornaments completely free as a way for families to honor their babies during the holidays. In her first year, Michalski sent 1,174 teddy bear ornaments to 48 states and as far as Japan, France, and Canada.

Throughout the year, Michalski uses "A Touch of Teddy" social media pages to open up the conversation about grief.

"A Touch of Teddy" is hosting fundraisers to continue its mission. Birth flower tumblers are on sale, with 100% of the proceeds supporting the teddy bear ornament mission. The tumblers are white and include a birth flower, birth date, and name design.

Each tumbler is $20.00, with $6.00 added for shipping if you are interested in multiple birth flower tumblers, email elizabeth@atouchofteddy.org.

Michalski is also hosting a Zumbathon on May 10 at the Eastlake North High School Gym, 34041 Stevens Blvd. You can dance your heart out at the event from 6 to 8 p.m. Water and snacks will be available.

If you know someone who experienced pregnancy and infant loss, you can also find more information about sending a teddy bear ornament at this website.