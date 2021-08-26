Winking Lizard temporarily closes Gateway District location, citing staffing challenges

CLEVELAND — Winking Lizard is temporarily closing its Gateway District location in Downtown Cleveland after the Cleveland Indians game on Sunday, Aug. 29.

Owners of the local chain cited ongoing staffing challenges that made the decision to temporarily close the Huron Road location “unavoidable.”

All employees based at the Gateway District location were offered positions in other locations.

"We have an amazing group of employees on our team that are working long days to help fill in holes on our schedules. We are doing our very best to take care of our guests as quickly as possible. We know wait times have increased for take out and dine in, and hope you understand and treat our staff with patience and kindness," the restaurant said in a Facebook post.

Management said it’s short 150 staff members.

The Galleria Winking Lizard, which is a short walk from the Gateway District Location, will remain open.

