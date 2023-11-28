With 66 years of service, 84-year-old Cleveland man is GM North America's longest-active employee

PARMA, Ohio — The longest-working active employee with the highest seniority in all of "General Motors North America" calls Cleveland home. He started working at the Parma GM Plant at just 18 years of age.

Cledith Ray Dawson, also known as C.R., has been clocking into work at the General Motors Parma plant since 1957. He’s worked in the material department for 66 years.

“I never thought too much about it,” said Dawson. “You got to make a living somewhere.”

He’s modest, but Dawson is the longest-working, most active General Motors employee in all of GM North America. He has the highest seniority, still working 40 hours, 5 days a week at 84 years old.

“Every day, and I hope I can go for a little while longer,” said Dawson.

Dawson moved from West Virginia to Cleveland at age 17 in search of more opportunities, landing his job at GM at 18. Dawson said that the work has changed over the years. It’s less physical now.

“They don’t do that anymore,” said Dawson. “These poor people couldn’t handle that.”

Dawson has lived through 16 contract ratifications between GM and his Local 1050 United Auto Workers Union. He said this year’s UAW strike was unique because his department was still able to come to work.

“Some of them have been pretty rough, walking that picket line, that’s why I am glad they signed up this time because we would have been out there in the middle of winter.” said Dawson.

Plant Director Amy Carrier said Dawson leads by example. He’s never been late to work once in six decades.

“Generationally, there's obviously a difference with people with 65 years seniority and the example they set, and their pride in attendance, and their workmanship,” said Carrier.

Dawson feels GM has given him the opportunity he was searching for when he first moved to Cleveland. He was able to start a family, which has been his biggest blessing.

“My family comes first, then the plant,” said Dawson. I can get another job, but not another family.”

He has no plans for stopping soon.

“When I got hired here, the man who was taking applications, he said, “how long do you plan on staying?” I said as long as they need me, so I guess somebody needs me,” said Dawson. “I am still here.”