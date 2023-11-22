WJCU 88.7 FM students reviving Blizzard Bash charity concert to fight hunger in Cuyahoga Co.

CLEVELAND — WJCU 88.7 FM students are bringing back Blizard Bash, a charity concert, to benefit the Hunger Network of Greater Cleveland.

"It's a lot of fun to be able to put on these shows, get to go out into the community and touch the community. It's a big blessing," said Zachary Sinutko of WJCU 88.7 FM, which is a part of John Carroll University.

WJCU's radio shows NEO Rocks and 808s and Mixtapes are presenting the concert after a four-year hiatus.

The show is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 1 at Beachland Tavern in Cleveland. Tickets can be purchased online. Doors open at 7 p.m. Musical acts include Marcus Smith, Apostle Jones' Mikey Silas & Friends, and Guy Snowdon and the Citizens.

The students hope to raise enough money to provide 5,000 meals to the Hunger Network of Greater Cleveland.

The Hunger Network is Cuyahoga County's largest emergency food provider. They have over 70 food pantries and hot meal sites, and operate a food rescue program.

In 2022, the Hunger Network served 6.5 million meals to about 165,000 families in Cuyahoga County.

"We've seen an increased need and a lot of people who maybe never needed assistance before coming into a food pantry or a hot meal site for the first time," said Melanie O'Donnell.

She said families with young children and seniors are two demographics with an increased need for services.

The Hunger Network's fifth anniversary for its food rescue program is Nov. 30. O'Donnell said it has saved 5 million pounds of perfectly edible food from going to landfills.

O'Donnell said it's encouraging to see young adults wanting to know about community challenges and stepping up to help.

"Because anyone of any age and any demographic is able to help, just like anyone from any age or any demographic might need assistance sometime," O'Donnell said.