Woman and man arrested after department store theft ends with multi-city pursuit

A 27-year-old mother and a 26-year-old man were arrested after a theft led to a police pursuit on Tuesday, according to North Olmsted Police.

Around 6:15 p.m., loss prevention at JCPenney in the Great Northern Mall reported that a man and a woman had shoplifted and left toward Country Club Boulevard in a white Volkswagen Jetta, police said.

The vehicle was located through FLOCK cameras on Dover Center Road, and police attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver, the 27-year-old woman, failed to stop, police said.

North Olmsted Police then initiated a pursuit, which led into Westlake and Rocky River, police said.

The vehicle entered I-90 near Hilliard Boulevard, where Rocky River Police successfully spiked the passenger side tires. Westlake Police then performed a PIT maneuver, bringing the pursuit to a stop on I-90 near Bunts Road, police said.

When the pursuit ended, police said they learned the driver's 3-year-old son was in the vehicle. The child was checked by paramedics and turned over to the custody of his grandmother.

The driver and the adult passenger were taken into custody, police said.

The driver was charged with failure to comply with police signal, theft and endangering children. The 26-year-old man was charged with theft.