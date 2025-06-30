Woman dead, teen injured in Cleveland shooting

A woman is dead, and a teen is injured after a shooting occurred Saturday afternoon, according to Cleveland Police.

Around 3:37 p.m., officers were called to the 6700 block of Schaefer Avenue for a report of multiple people shot, police said. Upon arrival, they located a 46-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl in a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.

The 46-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The teen was transported to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to her leg.

Cleveland Police's Homicide Unit is investigating, and no further information is available.