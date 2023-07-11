Woman destroys vehicles, attempts to set fire at Enterprise after being fired, police say

A woman has been arrested and faces multiple charges after she crashed rental cars into one another, crashed cars into a building, and attempted to light cars and gas pumps on fire at the Enterprise Rental Car she was terminated from in June, according to Cleveland police.

Sunday, police responded to the Enterprise Rental Car located in the 18000 block of Maplewood Avenue for a call regarding a grand theft of a motor vehicle in progress.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found employees frantic and pointing them in the direction of the vehicle bey where they found the woman being held down by two employees. She resisted arrest until a K-9 unit arrived, causing her to comply with being cuffed, according to police.

Witnesses told police that they watched in terror and feared for their lives as the woman attempted to light the on-site gas pumps on fire with a box of matches. When she was unsuccessful, she carried out her vandalism of the cars and property, attempting to hit employees with the cars as well.

Once the woman damaged one car by crashing into another car or structure, she ran out of the crashed car and drove another, police say.

According to police, this was not the woman's first incident at the Enterprise after being fired for taking a rental car home without permission. On June 15, she stole a rental car and went on a high-speed chase with Parma police.

Officers asked the woman what took place and why she arrived at the lot Sunday, to which she replied that she "intended to spray gasoline on the vehicle and let it burn," she went on to say, "She came to do exactly what she did, driving around crashing s**t."

She is charged with two counts of Aggravated Arson, two counts of Felonious Assault, 26 counts of Grand Theft of Motor Vehicle, 28 counts of Vandalism and one count of Criminal Trespass.

The amount of damage caused is unknown and could take days to determine, police say.

