Woman, family dog killed in Willowick house fire

A woman and a family dog were killed in a fire in Willowick on Thursday, according to the Willowick Fire Department.

Officials said firefighters responded to a call about a house fire on E. 305th Street around 4 p.m. Upon arrival, there was heavy smoke billowing from the house.

Initial dispatch transmission indicated there was a resident trapped in the home, officials said. Once they located the woman, she and the family dog succumbed to the fire.

The West End Fire Investigation Unit ruled the fire to be accidental, and the initial fire damage was estimated to be about $150,000, officials said.

