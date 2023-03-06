Woman fatally struck by vehicle after getting out of car on highway to remove table from road

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorist who stopped on Interstate 76 to remove a table from the road and was struck by another vehicle.

It happened just after 9:30 a.m. on Interstate 76 WB near U.S. 224.

Police said the motorist, a 58-year-old woman, was struck by a 23-year-old. No charges have been filed at this time.

The matter remains under investigation.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now: Morning

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.