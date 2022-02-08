Woman found dead half a mile from shore on Lake Erie near Edgewater Park

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating the death of a woman who was found on ice about half a mile from shore on Lake Erie Tuesday afternoon.

Cleveland police responded to Edgewater Park around 3 p.m. to assist Cleveland Metroparks police and the U.S. Coast Guard. The woman was found deceased out on the ice.

The woman's identity wasn't provided by police.

No further information has been released.

Cleveland police homicide detectives are heading up the ongoing investigation.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.