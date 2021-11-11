Woman in Akron shot in face while sitting in her car

AKRON, Ohio — A 34-year-old woman was injured early Thursday morning in Akron when a person fired shots into her car and she was struck in the eye by a bullet.

The shooting happened near S. Main Street and Cole Avenue around 1:45 a.m., police said.

When officers arrived, they found the woman still in her car with a gunshot wound to the eye. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Her condition is unknown, but police said the injury wasn't life-threatening.

The woman told police she had just left a home in the 90 block of Ido Avenue when a person shot at her car.

No additional information has been released. The shooting remains under investigation.

If you have information about the shooting, Akron police ask you call the detective bureau at 330-375-2490 or CrimeStoppers at 330-375-2TIP.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.