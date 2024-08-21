Watch Now
Woman injured by beer can thrown at Hulk Hogan event in Medina Township bar

Police say a 50-year-old woman was injured on Tuesday night after she was struck by a beer can thrown during a promotional event featuring Hulk Hogan in Medina Township.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. at the Thirsty Cowboy on Medina Road.

The world-famous wrestler was there promoting his new beer brand, "Real American Beer," when the woman was hit by a can, knocking her to the ground.

According to a Medina Township police report, some witnesses told responding officers that Hogan was the one who threw the beer, but other witnesses said it was another crew member who "was throwing beers from the stage like a 'baseball pitch.'"

Officers took information for the report, but no one was arrested or charged due to the conflicting information.

The woman ended up getting nine stitches, the report stated.

