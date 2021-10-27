Woman injured in explosion at Amherst mobile home park

AMHERST, Ohio — A woman was hospitalized Wednesday afternoon when an explosion occurred at a mobile home park in Amherst.

The Lorain County Sheriff's Office responded to the 200 block of Birch Drive just after 2 p.m.

According to authorities, the woman was taken to Mercy Hospital in Lorain. Her current condition is unknown.

The sheriff's office said a preliminary investigation of the explosion indicates it was caused by a gas leak. Neighbors told police they smelled gas nearby earlier in the day.

The Lorain County Arson Investigation team is assisting the sheriff's office with the case.

The matter remains under investigation.

Authorities are reminding everyone that anytime you smell gas should call your local fire department.

