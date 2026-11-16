CLEVELAND — A 60-year old woman died, and three others were injured in a crash involving an RTA paratransit van and two SUVs, according to Cleveland EMS.

The crash happened around lunchtime Monday at East 55th and Carnegie Avenue in Cleveland's Midtown neighborhood.

A Cleveland EMS spokesperson said a 66-year-old man and a 20-year-old man were taken to hospitals in serious condition. A 36-year-old woman was also injured but was in stable condition, according to Cleveland EMS.

A white Jeep Grand Cherokee and the paratransit van were heavily damaged, and a gray Volkswagen SUV also sustained front-end damage.

The EMS spokesperson could not confirm which victims came from each vehicle.

The intersection was closed for several hours Monday afternoon while police investigated the crash.