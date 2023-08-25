Woman robbed by man with what turned out to be a BB gun at Akron Dollar General

The Akron Police Department is investigating after a woman was robbed by a man standing in line behind her at Dollar General Thursday afternoon.

It happened in the 600 block of N. Main Street just before 2:30 p.m.

According to authorities, the woman was trying to complete a Cash App deposit when a man behind her in line pulled out a gun and demanded her money. The two got into a struggle, but the man was able to grab her money and run out of the store. However, the man left his gun on the counter, which was later determined to be a BB gun.

Authorities said the woman was injured on her foot and arm during the robbery.

The robber is described as a 35-40-year-old man about 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and weighing around 150-160 pounds. He wore a yellow T-shirt, gray pants with lines on the side and black shoes with white trim. He was also wearing a black baseball hat and a green camouflage-style mask.

After the robbery, the man rode off on a gray bicycle with a small basket on the back, heading west on N. Howard Street.

Anyone with information about the man's identity or whereabouts is asked to call Akron Police at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS.

