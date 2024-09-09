Woman struck by vehicle in hit-skip crash at Blossom Music Center

A 25-year-old woman was taken to the hospital Friday night at Blossom Music Center after she was struck by a vehicle that fled from the scene.

It happened around 11 p.m. following the Avril Lavigne concert. The woman was walking to her car when she was struck, investigators said.

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, her injuries were serious, but not life-threatening.

Cuyahoga Falls firefighters said the woman suffered a head injury. She was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General. Her condition hasn't been released.

Authorities haven't released a description of the vehicle involved.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the sheriff's office at 330-643-2147 or 330-643-2181.