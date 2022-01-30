Woman transported in serious condition after multi-vehicle crash on I-90 in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — An 86-year-old woman was transported to the hospital in serious condition after a crash involving multiple vehicles on I-90 westbound near I-71 in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood, city EMS officials confirmed.

A News 5 photographer at the scene witnessed damage to several vehicles and one vehicle on top of a highway barricade.

News 5 has reached out to authorities for additional details.

