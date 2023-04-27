Woman's body found in abandoned lot in Canton Township; sheriff's office seeking tips

The body of a woman believed to be in her mid-30s was discovered in an abandoned lot in Canton Township on Wednesday, and the Stark County Sheriff’s Office is seeking anyone with information, including a possible identity.

Deputies were called to a property in the 3700 block of Georgetown Road NE in Canton Township at about 4 p.m. Wednesday after a body was found by a passerby, according to a news release from the department.

Deputies located a deceased white female with reddish-brown hair believed to be in her mid-30s, the release states.

The cause of death is unknown, but the investigation continues, officials said.

The department asked anyone with information, including the possible identity of the deceased, to call the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-451-1328. Tips can also be sent through the Stark County Sheriff’s Office mobile app, which can be found and downloaded for free by searching “Stark Sheriff Ohio” in the app store.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Afternoon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.