Missing woman's body found in wooded area in Kent; husband charged with murder

Cuyahoga Falls Police and the Summit County Medical Examiner are investigating the death of a 33-year-old woman Tuesday who went missing last week. After her body was found in a wooded area of Kent Tuesday, her husband was charged with murder.

According to authorities, the body of Chandra Maya Poudel-Rimal was found around 11 a.m. in a wooded area in the 1300 block of Middlebury Road near the Summit Metro Parks Freedom Trail.

Authorities said that Poudel-Rimal's husband contacted the department on Feb. 21, stating that he woke up around 9 a.m. and discovered that his wife was missing.

Cuyahoga Falls Police said that a warrant has been filed for the husband on charges of murder, strangulation, tampering with evidence, domestic violence, making false alarms and abuse of a corpse.

The husband is currently in the hospital and "not an on-going threat to public safety," authorities said.

The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office hasn't released a preliminary cause of death at this time. An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday.

RELATED: Cuyahoga Falls Police looking for missing 33-year-old woman last seen Wednesday