Cuyahoga Falls Police looking for missing 33-year-old woman last seen Wednesday

Cuyahoga Falls Police are looking for Chandra M Poudel-Rimal, a 33-year-old woman reported missing by her husband on Wednesday.

According to authorities, Poudel-Rimal's husband contacted the department after he woke up around 9 p.m. and discovered her missing.

Police are asking anyone with information about the woman's whereabouts to contact the department at 330-928-2181. You can also send a tip to 847411 with the keyword CFPD.

Authorities said a reward is available for information leading to Poudel-Rimal's whereabouts.

