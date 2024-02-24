Watch Now
Cuyahoga Falls Police looking for missing 33-year-old woman last seen Wednesday

Chandra Maya Poudel-Rimal
Posted at 10:44 AM, Feb 24, 2024
Cuyahoga Falls Police are looking for Chandra M Poudel-Rimal, a 33-year-old woman reported missing by her husband on Wednesday.

According to authorities, Poudel-Rimal's husband contacted the department after he woke up around 9 p.m. and discovered her missing.

Police are asking anyone with information about the woman's whereabouts to contact the department at 330-928-2181. You can also send a tip to 847411 with the keyword CFPD.

Authorities said a reward is available for information leading to Poudel-Rimal's whereabouts.

