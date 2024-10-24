Wooster nonprofit out of funding for rental assistance program

WOOSTER, Ohio — People to People Ministries said it's out of funding for its rental assistance program this month.

Director Joe Szeker said inflation is just one factor impacting the need right now.

"Rent has gone up substantially in Wayne County," he said. "Something that used to cost $700 a month is now $1,200 to $1,500 a month. We're seeing a lot of new clients."

Plus, October is a tricky time when it comes to federal assistance, which affects the budgets of people who need help. Szeker said summer programs have ended and winter programs haven't started, which leaves a gap in help. That means people need more money for rent and utilities.

"The newer folks who are having struggles aren't aware of that," Szeker said. "They didn't save up for this time of year, and so that's a bigger struggle too."

It creates a struggle for People to People Ministries. The organization relies on public donations to serve the several thousand people it serves in Wayne County.

Szeker said it has been hard turning people away, but he's been working with local landlords to get his clients more time to pay their rent.

"Sometimes if it's a week or two away," he said. "We can wait to see if they can wait to receive funds from us, and that's what works sometimes."

In addition, overall, people have been giving less, which affects other operations too.

"Donations in food have gone down a lot," Volunteer Teresa Markley said. "Probably just because of cost."

Markley and another volunteer, Kathy Sigler said like everyone else, they've felt the price hikes firsthand.

"It's probably about the same," Sigler said. "Maybe it costs more now because they need more money now instead of less."

But, Szeker said there's reason for hope. Other federal programs kick in next month. Since word got out about the ministries' needs, community support has been coming in.

"We had a number of people who donated for our financials," he said. "We have a very tremendous community that always gives when there is a need."

The ministry believes it should be able to give rental assistance again next month. Still, donations are needed. To learn how to help, click CLICK HERE.