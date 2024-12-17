Wooster's Farmer Boy restaurant announces reopening date after total loss in fire

WOOSTER, Ohio — A staple Wooster restaurant is rising from the ashes nearly a year after a devastating fire left its future uncertain.

Farmer Boy will reopen its doors the day after Christmas.

On Feb. 16, around 11:24 p.m., flames tore through the kitchen and into the attic. Wooster fire officials confirmed the cause was accidental.

News 5 was there days after the fire as workers learned they no longer had a job, including longtime server Tammy Williams. She worked at the restaurant for 27 years.

The Farmer Boy restaurant in Wooster 'total loss' after fire

"You don't know what you have," she said back in February.

Now, 10 months later, most of the staff is returning.

“Oh yeah, Tammy’s coming back. We have about 95% of our employees coming back,” said General Manager Bill Bostancic.

Weaver Custom Homes was brought in to help restore the restaurant while maintaining its nostalgic charm.

Merle Stutzman, president of Weaver Custom Homes, said the renovation balanced old and new elements.

You'll notice some of the timber has remained the same, along with the layout of the restaurant. There's new flooring, restored booths, and new wallpaper touches.

One thing that has remained: The menu.

“We had new menus printed. We were updating the menus and they were ready to go out when the fire happened,” said Bostanicic.

The support from Wooster residents played a significant role in Farmer Boy’s decision to rebuild.

“It’s a very good feeling that we actually mean something to people in town and that they really supported us and we’re really grateful for that,” Bostanicic said.

As Farmer Boy prepares for its reopening, emotions among the staff are mixed.

“It’s kind of a mix. We’re excited to get going again. We’re happy our employees are going to have jobs. But at the same time, we’re a little nervous,” Bostanicic laughed. “I think we’re going to be really busy at first.”

For a community that has missed its favorite breakfast spot, the countdown to reopening day is already underway.

Farmer Boy is ready to welcome customers back starting December 26—offering the same great food with a fresh look.