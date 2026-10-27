Work on lighting along State Route 2 could start within months if 6 cities pass legislation

MENTOR, Ohio — The lights lining State Route 2, which cuts through Wickliffe, Willowick, Eastlake, Willoughby, Mentor and Painesville, haven't been lighting the way for months.

Each of the six cities will have to sign a new maintenance agreement with the county engineer's office; the current contract expires at year's end. Lake County Commissioner Morgan McIntosh said Mentor has passed the measure, while other cities have held first readings at their city council meetings or soon will.

"Most of the mayors are telling me they think it'll make it through their legislative process. I think no later than the end of November," McIntosh said.

If all the cities approve the contract, the project could start in a few months.

"We're working on getting that project ready for bid as we speak in anticipation of it passing. So the engineer can then take the project to bid. We'll spend the winter getting ready, and then in the spring when the weather breaks, they can get going on it and the end of the summer we plan to have that project completed," McIntosh said.