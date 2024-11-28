Worker killed at Cargill Salt Mine in Cleveland

A worker was killed at Cleveland's Cargill Salt Mine Wednesday evening, according to the company.

Cargill said that the Mine Safety and Health Administration is on scene investigating at this time.

The company sent out the following statement Wednesday night:

We are heartbroken that one of our teammates lost his life today. Following the tragic accident in Cleveland, our primary focus is supporting and caring for his family and colleagues. The mine was already scheduled to be closed Thursday-Sunday for the Thanksgiving holiday. We do have MHSA (Mine Safety and Health Administration) currently onsite and we are working with them to investigate the accident. Out of respect for our teammate and their loved ones, we will not be sharing further details at this time.

