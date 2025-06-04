Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Workers rescued after scaffolding collapse in Cleveland

GsnSvc7XwAASc3p.jpg
Cleveland Division of Fire
GsnSvc7XwAASc3p.jpg
Posted

Cleveland Fire rescued multiple workers on Wednesday when scaffolding collapsed on a building Downtown, leaving them dangling from harnesses.

Around noon, firefighters responded to West Lakeside Avenue and West 6th Street after scaffolding collapsed while workers were tuck-pointing the brickwork, according to Cleveland Fire.

Three workers were left dangling from their harnesses, one of whom was able to rescue themself through a window, but Cleveland Fire said firefighters rescued two others.

Due to the rescue, Cleveland Fire said W. Lakeside Avenue is closed eastbound from W. 6th Street, and W. 6th Street is closed northbound at Johnson Court.

None of the workers were injured, Cleveland Fire said.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.