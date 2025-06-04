Workers rescued after scaffolding collapse in Cleveland

Cleveland Fire rescued multiple workers on Wednesday when scaffolding collapsed on a building Downtown, leaving them dangling from harnesses.

At noon today, #CLEFIRE Companies responded to an Emergency Rope Rescue on W. Lakeside/W.6th. Workers tuck pointing brickwork when scaffolding collapsed, leaving 3 hanging by safety harnesses. 1 victim able to self-rescue thru window. 2 others rescued by Tower 1. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/n1IcIKPe1K — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) June 4, 2025

Around noon, firefighters responded to West Lakeside Avenue and West 6th Street after scaffolding collapsed while workers were tuck-pointing the brickwork, according to Cleveland Fire.

Three workers were left dangling from their harnesses, one of whom was able to rescue themself through a window, but Cleveland Fire said firefighters rescued two others.

Due to the rescue, Cleveland Fire said W. Lakeside Avenue is closed eastbound from W. 6th Street, and W. 6th Street is closed northbound at Johnson Court.

None of the workers were injured, Cleveland Fire said.