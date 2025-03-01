Worthington Steel closes Cleveland manufacturing plant

Worthington Steel is closing a manufacturing plant in Cleveland.

In a state filing, the company said the shutdown resulted in 55 people losing their jobs.

The cuts are set to start in May, and operations are set to close on May 31.

The company released a WARN notice Wednesday notifying the public of the plant's closing:

This notice is to advise you that Worthington Samuel Coil Processing, LLC’s Cleveland, Ohio, manufacturing facility at 4600 Heidtman Parkway, Cleveland, OH 44105, will be permanently ceasing all operations effective May 31, 2025.



Ceasing all operations will result in the elimination of 55 job positions out of the current workforce of 78. It is anticipated that operations and production will start to wind down after April 30, 2025, with an anticipated final closing date of May 31, 2025. The job titles of positions affected and the number of affected employees in each job classification are attached as Tables A and B. The positions listed in Table A will be eliminated over the 14-day period beginning May 2, 2025. The positions listed in Table B will be eliminated over the 14-day period beginning May 16, 2025.



Employees are not represented by a union. And, affected employees do not have bumping rights. Vice President- Operations