Wrapped and ready — Exhibition of ancient mummies from around the world coming soon to Playhouse Square

CLEVELAND — Playhouse Square is getting ready to knock ‘em dead with a new traveling exhibition featuring the largest exhibition of real mummies and related artifacts ever assembled.

“Mummies of the World: The Exhibition” opens at The Corner Gallery in the Playhouse Square District on Sept. 23 for a limited engagement, open to the public on Thursdays through Sundays, according to a news release from organizers.

The exhibition will bring visitors face-to-face with ancient history with a collection of ancient mummies and artifacts from Europe, South America and Ancient Egypt.

“There are interactive kiosks throughout. There are multimedia displays,” said David Greene, Playhouse Square’s Senior VP of Marketing. “So you can interact with and do a great deal of learning about the mummification process, about the science behind it. All of the mummies are real people; they all have stories.”

The Corner Gallery is located at 1305 Euclid Avenue.

