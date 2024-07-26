Wrong way crash on I-77 northbound exit ramp, 1 taken into police custody

CLEVELAND — News 5 is following a head-on wrong-way crash overnight at the merge from I-77 northbound to I-90 eastbound.

That’s an area News 5 has previously reported to be the center of wrong-way crashes.

ODOT is installing new signage technology to prevent the ongoing problem.

Cleveland police confirmed to News 5 the crash involved two vehicles.

Video from our overnight news tracker shows a damaged red car and black SUV.

Wrong-way crash at the merge from I-77 north to I-90 east. CPD arrived and arrested the woman driving the SUV who was clearly going the wrong-way. The driver of the car seemed to be ok and was walking around. My best guess is she entered from E22 and made it 300 feet. pic.twitter.com/KPa3LuZfWs — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) July 26, 2024

Cleveland police took the driver of the SUV into custody.

News 5 is still working to learn more about what led up to the crash, but what we do know is that this area is notorious for wrong-way crashes.

ODOT told News 5, the number of wrong-way drivers in the Cleveland area is higher than normal.

That’s why ODOT is currently installing over two dozen wrong-way signs at area ramps in Cleveland.

Embroidered with LED lights, cameras are also embedded in the setup, feeding back real-time roadway surveillance to ODOT traffic management teams across Cuyahoga County.

News 5 went to Columbus to see how this new technology works firsthand.

“As the vehicle drives up the wrong way, the lights start flashing around the wrong way and do not enter signs,” said David Menke with ODOT. “That is enough to alert the driver you're going the wrong way. Fortunately, in this case it turns that driver around. People are frantic and they give the wrong direction but we’re seeing it live. So we can get that live information and get crews started that way.”

ODOT said these signs will be installed lower to the ground because research shows drivers impaired by alcohol tend to look down.

Plans to have the new wrong-way signage technology installed by the end of the year.

We are still working to learn how many people were injured and taken to the hospital.

Expect no delays on your morning commute.