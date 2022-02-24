Wrong-way driver on I-77 in Cuyahoga Heights arrested for OVI after crash

CUYAHOGA HEIGHTS, Ohio — A 45-year-old woman was charged with OVI after she drove the wrong way down an exit from from Interstate 77 north in Cuyahoga Heights, traveled the wrong way on I-77 and crashed head-on into a vehicle traveling north, according to police.

The crash happened at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday on I-77 north near the Harvard Avenue exit ramp, according to ODOT video of the crash.

ODOT | News 5 Image from ODOT traffic camera video showing a wrong-way driver entering I-77 from the Harvard Avenue exit ramp Thursday morning. Image adjusted by News 5 to show wrong-way driver.

Officers on scene discovered that one of the vehicles involved in the two-vehicle crash had been traveling south in the northbound lanes, resulting in the head-on collision, Cuyahoga Heights police stated in a news release.

Officers suspected that the wrong-way driver was under the influence of alcohol, and after a series of field sobriety tests, probable cause for arrest was established, according to police.

Video from the Ohio Department of Transportation shows the driver enter the freeway by traveling the wrong way down the exit ramp from I-77 north to Harvard Avenue, narrowly missing one vehicle exiting the freeway before colliding head-on with a car traveling north on I-77.

No injuries have been reported at this time, officials stated.

