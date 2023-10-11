Watch Now
Wrong-way drunk driver gets 6 to 9 years in prison for I-76 crash that killed Canton mother

Victim's family calls for justice in crash that left defendant paralyzed
Bob Jones | News 5
Jessica Skinner in court for her sentencing Wednesday.
Posted at 3:25 PM, Oct 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-11 15:43:29-04

AKRON, Ohio — A drunk driver who was going the wrong way on I-76 in Akron was sentenced to six to nine years in prison after she was found guilty of causing a crash that killed a Canton mother.

Jessica Skinner, 22, also had her driver's license suspended for the rest of her life at a sentencing hearing on Wednesday.

On Aug. 2, Skinner entered guilty pleas to aggravated vehicular homicide and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol for the accident, which left her paralyzed from the waist down, court officials said.

Lisabeth Dayton, 41, of Canton, a mother of two and grandmother of six, died following the collision on May 12, 2022.

Dayton, who was the head chef at Ray's Place in Kent, was heading home, traveling on I-76 West near Innovation Way, when the crash occurred.

Prosecutors said Skinner's blood alcohol level was .248— more than three times the legal limit— when she slammed head-on into Dayton's Buick LeSabre.

