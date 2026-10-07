Wrongful death lawsuit filed over explosion that killed man, left 100+ homeless at Cleveland apartment

CLEVELAND —

The estate of Cordale Sheffield filed a wrongful death and survival lawsuit against East Ohio Gas Company and the owners and property manager of Rainbow Terrace Apartments in Cleveland.

The suit was filed after a June 20, 2025, explosion at Rainbow Terrace Apartments killed Sheffield, injured five others, and left more than 100 people homeless.

Last week, the city announced that investigators were unable to determine the cause of the explosion.

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