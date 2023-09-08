WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair coming to Northeast Ohio Giant Eagle locations with new Wooooo! Energy Drink

CLEVELAND — It's an iconic sound played in nearly every sport, portrayed in GIFs and even featured in songs. "Wooooo!" The sound, made popular by WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, is now the concept of his new energy drink—one that he's launching here in Northeast Ohio next week.

Flair, also known as The Nature Boy, and his business partner Chad Bronstein, who hails from Northeast Ohio, are headed to three local Giant Eagle locations on Tuesday, Sept. 12—North Olmsted, Painesville and Stow.

Flair and Bronstein are launching the energy drink at Giant Eagle, but with Bronstein's local connection and Flair's self-proclaimed love of Cleveland, this felt like a natural fit.

"I just have so much fun in Cleveland. I love Cleveland. I loved wrestling there. I loved The Flats in the 80s," Flair smiled. "I've had some fabulous times."

That connection strengthened as Wooooo! Energy was named the official energy drink of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Wooooo! Energy has flavors including Dragon Fruit, Lemon and Strawberry Banana—which is a unique take on the popular beverage. This drink, a sparkling mushroom elixir, claims to provide focused energy while boosting mood and relieving stress. The several types of mushrooms used in the drink are known to have antioxidants and are a key component of the blend of energy enhancers. They said it provides energy without the "jittery feelings" from other drinks.

"We feel like we've created a really cool, unique blend for energy. I drink it all the time, Ric drinks it all the time," Bronstein said. "If you want to feel that, Wooooo! Energy, you should taste it."

Flair and Bronstein will bring the drink to Northeast Ohio next week.

Here is the schedule of appearances for Flair on Tuesday:



Water Tower Giant Eagle at 12:00 p.m.

27264 Lorain Road, North Olmsted, OH 44070

Painesville Giant Eagle at 3:00 p.m.

1201 Mentor Avenue, Painesville, OH 44077

Stow Hudson Giant Eagle at 6:00 p.m.

1700 Norton Road, Stow, OH 44224

Meet and Greet registration quickly filled up on Eventbrite, with all three locations fully booked.

For those unable to catch Flair at the Giant Eagle locations, it likely won't be the last time he's in the area, with Flair planning to attend some Cavs games this season.

"As often as I can get there, I love basketball," Flair said.

