YAY! Fall Fun celebrates the season with educational family-fun activities

CLEVELAND — University Circle Inc. is celebrating the season with the YAY! Fall Fun Festival at Wade Oval on Saturday.

The event kicks off at 1 p.m. with numerous family-friendly educational experiences. Kids can try their hand at some science experiments in the STEM Zone or watch some of their favorite books come to life through a stage performance in the Arts & Culture Zone. Guests can also participate in a costume parade or say hello to the animals in the petting zoo.

In addition, different local organizations, like 10K Movement, The Cleveland Museum of Art, and The Cleveland Orchestra, will perform throughout the event. A screening of the classic Halloween film '"Hocus Pocus'" will close out the festival at 4:30 p.m.

YAY! Fall Fun kicks off at 1 p.m. Saturday at Wade Oval. The event ends at 6 p.m. Admission is free.