'Yeah, we like food. We love food!'; Jones brothers excited to be part of Maple Hts. Inaugural Restaurant Week

MAPLE HEIGHTS — Just before the COVID-19 Pandemic, brothers Antonio and Michael Jones found the perfect property in Maple Heights and were destined to start a restaurant.

The brothers powered through and did a top-down renovation to fulfill a decade-long dream. In late July, they opened The Breakfast Faktory.

The brothers are excited about their new endeavor and being able to participate in Maple Height's first-ever Restaurant Week from Sept. 30 to Oct. 4.

City of Maple Heights Maple Height's Restauarnt week runs Sept. 30 to Oct. 4.

Growing up, the Joneses were in the kitchen a lot.

"Yeah, we like food," Antonio said.

"Love food," Michael chimed in.

They said their mom and grandmother showed them how to bring flavor to food.

News 5 Cleveland Antonio and Michael Jones said their mother and grandmother sparked their passions for food and cooking.

"Started cooking when we were four or five years old," said Michael. "We would be at the stove making breakfast."

In November of 2020, their eyes locked onto the property on Grander Road that had been sitting vacant for more than a decade following the closure of Tommy's Pizza & Ice Cream.

"So we came in here —just renovated it. Total rehab— pretty much down to the studs," Antonio said.

A photo collage near the restaurant's cash register shows proof of the hard work. It shows various stages of the renovation.

The Breakfast Faktory's menu boasts breakfast bowls and sandwiches, chicken and waffles, shrimp and grits, burgers and fresh-cut fries.

"It's the good, old-fashioned food that your grandmother used to make… that your mom used to make," Michael said.

The Joneses are pleased the city decided to do its own Restaurant Week. They said it's an opportunity to introduce new customers to their recipes and hopefully have them spread the word.

"Hopefully you know it'll continue over the years," Antonio said.

Pequita Hansberry is Maple Height's Community Development Director. She said Mayor Annette Blackwell wanted to inject some excitement into the city and had seen other cities have successful restaurant weeks and thought Maple Heights could, too.

"We're always trying to shine some light on our city," Hansberry said.

Eight restaurants will participate and offer special menu items and deals.

The restaurants include Fresh Lyfe, Taste of Kingston, The Breakfast Faktory, Yum Yum's Hibachi Cuisine, Sylk's, Tee Deez, The Red Velvet Cake, and Viva Mexican Grille.

"After COVID, so many businesses had that downfall, and they are starting to make their way back," Hansberry said.

The city wants it to be a winning recipe for all customers, restaurants and Maple Heights.

"Bring some new people into the city and let everyone try out the things that we already know is here—these great restaurants," Hansberry said.

In all, she said there are about two dozen non-chain restaurants in the city.

"It's growing our community," Hansberry said.

She added that many are black-owned and women-owned, which speaks volumes.

"In a community like Maple Heights, where it's more than 75% African American, it is very important," said Hansberry. "It's very well received that when our residents go into the restaurants, they see people who look like them and actually some of them are friends of theirs who've open restaurants."

The Joneses said they're ready for a long and successful relationship in the community.

"We want to make sure that the environment that we created, the music that's played… everything is great to make everyone feel comfortable when they walk through these doors," Michael said.

For more information on Maple Height's Restaurant Week, visit their website.