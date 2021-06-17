Yellow Whistle Campaign aims to protect Asian Americans, Pacific Islanders in Northeast Ohio

OHIO — A small yellow whistle is being used to shed light on a big issue, anti-Asian hate.

“The purpose of the campaign to empower our elderly to stand up against hate,” said Lisa Wong, president of the OCA of Greater Cleveland. “It's a simple way to draw attention to yourself should you need to, due to the rise of anti Asian hate.”

The Yellow Whistle Campaign is a national push, passing out whistles to those in the Asian-American and Pacific Islander community, during a time when violence against Asians is on the rise across the country.

“Due to the covid situation, the amount and the boldness of the attacks is shocking and to my surprise its still happening,” said Wong. “Even though people are aware this is happening and it’s not right, it shouldn't be happening.”

We caught up with Wong in Akron as she delivered more whistles to Asian Services in Action (ASIA), an organization serving AAPI immigrants and refugees.

“It’s pretty much all gone, we’ve had our vaccine clinic so we’ve been passing them out to all of our patients and clients that have been through our door here,” said Mao Vue, Chief Operating Officer of ASIA.

While there haven't been a lot of reported cases in our area, the organization's leadership tells me many of their clients are worried and call the attacks on their community disgraceful.

“It is very sad to hear that they are concerned, they are afraid,” said Vue. “My heart goes out to them because they don’t understand English, so that’s one of their fears ‘if anything happens to me—what do I do?’”

Those looking to pick up a whistle can find the campaign at the following locations:

Thurs. June 24 Feed AsiaTown

Sun. June 27 OCAGC Membership Picnic

Wed. July 7 AsiaTown Produce Delivery

Sat. Aug. 28 Cleveland Walls AsiaTown

Sun. Aug. 29 75th Annual One World Day

Tues. Sept. 28 National Voter Registration Day

