You can be an extra in the movie 'Genesis' on Thursday, and here's how

Posted at 5:45 PM, Jul 03, 2024

There is a rush call for extras and stand-ins for the movie "Genesis" that has been filming in Cleveland for the past few weeks.

A Facebook post from Angelaboehmcasting calls for anyone available all day on Thursday, July 4, to be an extra in the movie.

The call is for anyone over the age of 18 who has not yet worked on the movie.

The pay will be $18 per hour and will guarantee at least eight hours of work.

To sign up, you must fill out this application. Then, send a Facebook message to Angelaboehmcasting with your name and email and confirm you are available for the full day. You will be contacted if selected.

