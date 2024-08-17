You can check out products from local Black-owned businesses today

CLEVELAND — On Saturday, you can support Black-owned businesses at a pop-up at the MidTown Tech Hive on Euclid Avenue.

From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, 15 local vendors will showcase their work in a fun, pop-up shopping environment. Music by DJ Jefe, food, drinks, and unique products will celebrate culture, creativity, and community.

The pop-up will feature some of the best Black-owned businesses in Cleveland. Chad Justin, a designer who founded WearPack, says the community is what it's all about.

"Sometimes it uplifts the spirit of Black-owned businesses such as myself just to see people, right?" said Justin.

Earlier this year, DigitalC collaborated with CHVD JUSTIN™ to create the CHVD JUSTIN X DigitalC Activewear line, a testament to a shared commitment to quality and creativity. You can shop the line today at the pop-up.

"We are just hoping that the community will feel the need to come out and support us. I know it will put a smile on my face, and all of our vendors faces," said Justin

The vendors are showcasing their works for free today thanks to sponsors A Small Studio, DigitalC, ConneXio, Yum Village, Sabrina Mickel DDS, and Pete’s Dry Cleaners.

To check it out, head to the DigitalC Headquarters, MidTown Tech Hive, at 6815 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio. It all starts at 4 p.m.