You can help clean up your neighborhood in Akron

The weather is warming up, and spring and summer outdoor activities are returning. You can pitch in and help clean up your neighborhood to get ready for all that outdoor fun this coming weekend.

"Clean Up Akron Month" is Keep Akron Beautiful's largest volunteer campaign of the year. Every year, thousands come out and help to pick up across the city after a long winter.

"People want to take pride in the city they live in. You want to stay in a place that is clean," said Emma Segedy, director of development and outreach with Keep Akron Beautiful.

The month long campaign is part of the nation’s largest community improvement program, called "The Great American Cleanup," which runs through June. According to a 2020 National Litter Study, 90% of Americans believe litter is a problem in their community.

You can get involved in Ward 4 on Saturday, April 12, 2025, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Check-in will begin at 8:00 a.m. at the old Walgreens, located at 1303 Copley Rd.

For the third year, Keep Akron Beautiful is partnering with Councilman Phil Lombardo on Saturday, April 26, 2025, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Check-in will begin at 8:00 a.m. at the Patterson Sports Complex, located at 955 Patterson Ave.

You can also host a self-organized cleanup on any public land in the City of Akron—a neighborhood, school campus, or park—any day and time in the month of April.

Keep Akron Beautiful provides all of the cleanup supplies, trash bags, gloves, litter grabbers, safety vests, and hand sanitizer to successfully complete the cleanup. Keep Akron Beautiful can also work with volunteers on disposing of waste once the project is completed.

“Clean Up Akron Month is an important time to encourage family, friends, and neighbors to work together to transform public spaces into beautiful places,” said Keep Akron Beautiful CEO Jacqui Ricchiuti. “It is our hope that this collective effort is bigger and better than ever in 2025, as Akron is the dirtiest it has ever been. Akronites, we need your help!”

To sign up,click here.