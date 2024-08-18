You can learn to kayak and canoe on Lower Shaker Lake

CLEVELAND — You can discover the beauty of the Doan Brook Watershed and Lower Shaker Lake this summer at the annual Take to the Lake event next Saturday.

Organized by Doan Brook Watershed Partnership, this exciting community gathering promises a day filled with adventure, relaxation, and entertainment at Lower Shaker Lake.

Attendees can immerse themselves in nature with one-hour kayak and canoe rentals from Breakaway Excursions, available throughout the day. Whether you're a seasoned paddler or a first-timer, "Take to the Lake" welcomes all to spend time on the waters of Lower Lake and take in the beautiful surroundings.

Emily Kao, the program manager for the Doan Brook Watershed program, said, "Paddling used to be a really popular past time in this area in general in the first half of the 20th century, lots of folks liked to canoe in the Shaker Lakes, it's a lot less common now. So, our hope is for this event is we can get people out and reconnect with this historic recreational past time."

Cleveland Metroparks Outdoor Recreation will be offering lessons to new paddlers. There will also be a public launch point at the woodchip pile for anyone who wishes to bring their own personal kayaks, canoes, or paddleboards.

In addition, there will be a guided hike led by Dr. Roy Larick at 1 p.m. around the lake, which will cover the geology and history of the area. Community partners will be set up to share their work and missions. Participants can also enjoy a relaxing 10:30 a.m. yoga session along the lake.

Take to the Lake begins at 10 a.m. on Aug. 24. You can find out more details about theevent here.