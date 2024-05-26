You have the chance to "take steps" to advance treatment for inflammatory bowel diseases

CLEVELAND — An estimated 3 million adults are living with inflammatory bowel diseases in the United States. The Crohn's and Colitis Foundation is getting ready to host its biggest fundraiser of the year in Northeast Ohio.

Dawn Stock, Manager, Fundraising Campaigns & Volunteer Engagement with the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, says if you want to be a good support for a family member or friend living with an IBD, simply being there is a good first start.

"Really having a strong support system is really key for our patients," said Stock.

You can be a part of that support system on Saturday, June 8th. All are invited to come out and "take steps" toward finding better research and treatment for inflammatory bowel diseases. Take Steps will begin at 10 a.m. at Edgewater Park on the lower level. The dedication ribbon ceremony begins at 11 a.m.

"Take Steps is one of the largest and most impactful fundraisers for the Crohn's and Colitis foundation," said Stock.

This year, the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation is honoring two of its local patients,13-year-old Harrison Flaherty from Kent, and 36-year-old Adam LeBarre from Cleveland.

