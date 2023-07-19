'You just took joy from people' — Bay Village temporarily closes basketball court after altercation

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio — At Reese Park in Bay Village, there’s a large fence that separates the pickleball and basketball courts.

But Terry, who didn’t want to share his last name, said he feels the divide is deeper than what is seen.

“We get people from all over, and they should all be welcomed here,” Terry said,

Terry has been living in Bay Village with his wife and sons for many years, and he says he enjoys going to the court to have fun and fellowship with other players.

“We can walk here; it’s the closest spot to our house,” said Terry.

But now, Terry told News 5 that’s been taken away from his family and others, which makes him upset.

“What are they going to go do? Now they’re going to leave here, ‘Well, we can’t play.’ They were a problem on the court. Now, they’re off the court. Now, they’re in the city running around, with nothing to do, and we know what boredom brings,” said Terry.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday, Bay Village Police officers responded to multiple reports of someone firing a gun at Reese Park.

Law enforcement agencies from Westlake and Rocky River Police Departments also responded to the call, and they found an altercation had occurred between basketball players.

Officers also discovered in preliminary findings that only one gunshot had been fired in what Bay Village officers say appears to be an isolated incident.

Thankfully, no injuries had been reported, but Kristine Gambrell said people are on edge and encouraged people to not feel that way.

“It was a little strange today (Tuesday). We all kind of noticed it, and it’s such a great community to live in. It’s safe, and I want people to be able to come here and enjoy it,” said Bay Village Tennis and Pickle Ball Director Kristine Gambrell.

Bay Village Police Department said they’ve responded to 31 calls to service at Reese Park in the past three months.

Those calls have ranged from a lost phone to a noise complaint, and now this recent situation.

However, only the basketball court remains temporarily closed out of an abundance of caution.

In an email, Chief Robert Gillespie said the following:

“The temporary closure is merely a safety measure. It will provide a cooling off period for the individuals involved and not a location for an ongoing dispute. The Bay Village Police Department is committed to the safety and security of our residents and guests. While only one gunshot was fired, it was in anger by an individual at another person. Thankfully, no one was struck on the busy basketball court and the round did not make it into the nearby residential neighborhood. Once the investigation is complete, we will assess the situation and replace the rims. Unfortunately, we do not have a timetable for replacement at this time but humbly request that the public allow us time to make the situation safe.”

News 5's Remi Murrey asked: “Do you feel like the whole area should’ve been closed after the incident?”

“If you’re going to close it...if it’s a safety issue, then I don’t understand how this place is dangerous, but that place is now safe, and that place is safe, and all these other things that are here are safe," said Terry.

We reached out to Bay Village City leaders to understand their decision to keep the other play areas of the park open, and they have yet to return our request.

In the meantime, the chief said the investigation is still ongoing and police will replace the rims once it’s complete.

“You know, you just took joy from people,” said Terry.

Watch live and local news any time:

Replay: Good Morning Cleveland at 6

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.