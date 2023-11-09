Watch Now
You oughta know: Alanis Morissette, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Hozier coming to Blossom Music Center in 2024

Tickets go on sale next week
Alanis Morissette performs at Bourbon and Beyond Music Festival at Kentucky Exposition Center on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Posted at 3:52 PM, Nov 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-09 15:52:24-05

Some big names in music are coming to the Cleveland area next summer for concerts at Blossom Music Center.

Live Nation announced Thursday that Thirty Seconds to Mars, Hozier and Alanis Morissette will all stop here next year.

Alanis Morissette, and special guests Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and Morgan Wade, will play on July 14.

  • Pre-sale tickets will be available starting Nov. 14. General admission tickets will be available on Nov. 14.
  • CLICK HERE for more info.

Hozier will play on Aug. 6

Thirty Seconds to Mars will play Aug. 7

  • Pre-sale tickets will be available starting Nov. 10. General admission tickets will be available Nov. 17.
  • CLICK HERE for more info.

