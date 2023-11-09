You oughta know: Alanis Morissette, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Hozier coming to Blossom Music Center in 2024

Some big names in music are coming to the Cleveland area next summer for concerts at Blossom Music Center.

Live Nation announced Thursday that Thirty Seconds to Mars, Hozier and Alanis Morissette will all stop here next year.

Alanis Morissette, and special guests Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and Morgan Wade, will play on July 14.



Pre-sale tickets will be available starting Nov. 14. General admission tickets will be available on Nov. 14.

Hozier will play on Aug. 6

Tickets will go on sale starting on Friday, November 17.

Thirty Seconds to Mars will play Aug. 7

Pre-sale tickets will be available starting Nov. 10. General admission tickets will be available Nov. 17.

