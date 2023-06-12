You'll soon see a new Pro Football Hall of Fame sign on I-77

The Pro Football Hall of Fame sign that's on Interstate 77 will soon be replaced with a new one to "upgrade and enhance fan experience."

According to HoF officials, the new sign will have a high-resolution marquee display.

"The cutting-edge display will continue to enhance the visitor experience at the Hall of Fame, while also allowing new opportunities for interactive content to be displayed. It had been nearly 15 years since the iconic Hall of Fame sign had been built alongside Interstate 77," HoF officials said.

The Akron-based Ellet Sign Company created the sign. Work to install the new sign starts this week. Once completed, more than 90,000 drivers will see it on I-77 every day.

