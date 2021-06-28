Young bear spotted in Willoughby backyard, captured on camera

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — A bear is making its way around Lake County, and there are plenty of photos to prove it.

There have been calls into police departments from Willoughby, Concord, Painesville Township and Perry throughout the weekend regarding a bear sighting.

Authorities said the most recent sighting was in Willoughby on Sunday.

Residents captured images and video of a young bear wandering around the area and even helping itself to a snack from a bird feeder in a backyard.

There have been no reports of harm to any humans or the bear.

